Former Top Cop In Fairfax County, Officers Accused Of Covering Up Prostitution Ring: Report

Some former top cops in Virginia find themselves on the wrong side of the law as they continue to stand a civil trial for allegedly covering up a sex trafficking ring, according to reports.

Former Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler, former Capt. James Baumstark, who is now a deputy chief for a different agency in North Carolina, and officers Michael Barbazette and Jason Mardocco are all on the hot seat for their alleged roles in a prostitution enterprise, FOX News reported.

The report states that an illegal immigrant recently took the stand and testified that she was "lured away from Costa Rica to come to Virginia to work as a nanny and high-end escort who would spend time with wealthy clients, but did not necessarily have to have sex with them,” which was then covered up by the police officers.

According to the report, lawyers for the accused have dismissed the claims, and none of the four former law enforcement officials have been criminally charged.

Roessler started his career in New York City before he joined the Fairfax County Police Department in 1989, serving multiple roles until he was appointed as Chief of Police in 2013 through his retirement in 2021.

The complete report can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.