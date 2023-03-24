First Fatal Pedestrian Strike Of 2023 Reported In Fairfax County, Police Say

Police in Fairfax County are reporting the first fatal pedestrian strike of the new year.

Ana Julia Acosta De Ostorga, 58, of Falls Church, has been identified by police as the woman killed attempting to cross Wilson Boulevard in Seven Corners early on Friday, March 24.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit say that at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Acosta De Ostorga was attempting to cross Wilson Boulevard near John Marshall Drive near the pedestrian crossing when she was struck by a Honda Accord traveling west on the roadway.

The initial investigation determined that the driver crossed over the intersection, when Acosta De Ostorga was struck. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead from her injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials noted that the driver of the Honda remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, and neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

Year-to-date, in 2022, there were four pedestrian-related fatal crashes at this time.

No other information was provided by police regarding the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Fairfax County Police Department by calling (703) 280-0543 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

