FBI Seeks Additional Victims Of Social Media Predator Facing Child Porn Charges In VA

Federal officials are attempting to identify additional victims of a Fairfax County man who exploited social media to solicit sexually explicit photos of minors online.

Herndon resident Vincent Joseph Sarikey, 34, made his initial court appearance in Virginia last week, where he was charged with the production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, according to the Department of Justice.

It is alleged that Sarikey repeatedly engaged in explicit discussions with two underage victims, each of whom he was able to persuade sexually explicit photos that they then sent to him.

According to prosecutors, Sarikey provided the images of at least one minor to another person with a like mind who also stated he had a sexual interest in juveniles through social media accounts.

Those alleged exchanges took place on several social media platforms, including Telegram, Twitter, and Discord under the monikers “John Lugne,” “@JLugne,” and “triadus#9325.

Prosecutors said that Sarikey attempted to groom and entice the minors to record themselves engaging in sexually explicit activity, and he sent some images of himself. A search of his electronic devices also found hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

Now, the feds are concerned that there could be other victims who were targeted by Sarikey.

The FBI is asking anyone with information regarding Sarikey or his crimes to contact federal investigators by calling 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-5324.

If he is convicted, Sarikey faces a mandatory minimum term of up to 15 years in prison.

