DC Man Who Encountered Senate Minority Leader During Capitol Breach Sentenced

A D.C. man who illegally entered the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to prison, officials said.

During the Capitol breach, 40-year-old Joshua Pruitt, who was wearing a tactical glove and knee pads, destructed the property inside the building as one of the first intruders to enter the Crypt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During his tirade, Pruitt, of the 'Proud Boy' group, encountered Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, who ran in the opposite direction of Pruitt to avoid danger, authorities reported.

Although Pruitt escaped the building, he was arrested later that night for violating a curfew in place in D.C. and the federal charges came a day later, the Attorney's Office said.

Pruitt pleaded guilty on June 3, 2022, to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, officials said.

After Pruitt serves his 55-month prison sentence, he will be placed on three years of supervised release and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution, authorities said.

