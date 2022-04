Police in Virginia are seeking the public's help in locating runaway teen.

Bryan Escalante Gomez was last seen on Sunday, April 23 at 7:45 p.m. by family, according to the Herndon Police Department.

Anyone with information on Bryan's whereabouts is urged to call the Herndon Police Deparment at 703-435-6846

