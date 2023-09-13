Naked Burglar Dies After Breaking Into Springfield Home

The unidentified man was acting erratically after forcing his way into a home on the 5700 block of Ash Drive in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, county police said.

The homeowner said the burglar appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Responding officers found the man inside, lying on the floor, and detained him. No force was used by the officers, who rolled the man onto his side and requested fire and rescue personnel due to his apparent altered state, police said.

Officers monitored the man’s condition while fire and rescue personnel responded. While monitoring, the man became unresponsive, and officers immediately began performing CPR. Fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the man to the hospital. NARCAN was administered twice by fire and rescue personnel while en route. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are working to identify the man. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause and manner of death. Toxicology reports are pending.

