Missing Man Found Dead: Search For Oakton's Mateo Zevallos Ends In Tragedy

The body of a man believed to be the missing 21-year-old George Mason University student was found in Shenandoah National Park on Sunday, May 21 around 12:15 p.m., according to Claire Comer, a spokeswoman for the park.

Police did not say where in the park the body was found.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.

Trails in the Overall Run area that were closed for search operations have been reopened.

