DISAPPEARED: Alert Issued For Fairfax County Man Missing For 10 Days

Police in Virginia have issued an alert for a Fairfax County man who went missing on Friday, May 5.

Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos.
Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos. Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, 21, was last seen on May 5 at 1 p.m. on Bradford Wood Court in Oakton, police said.

He may have been waring black and white Adidas sneakers, gray sweatpants, a gray, black and brown flannel, and carrying a green Northface backpack.

He could be traveling in a Honda Civic 4-door sedan with Virginia plates UHN2612.

Mateo's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fairfax County dispatch at 703-691-2131.

