McLean Motel Rapist, 23, Of Falls Church, Sodomized Woman At Knifepoint: Cops

Erick Vladamir Chacon Martinez, 23, had arranged to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Highway on Sept. 16, county police said.

When the victim opened the door, Chacon Martinez pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, police said. The suspect then sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape the room and call 911.

Surveillance footage of Chacon Martinez leaving hotel was found and shared with the community.

During a review of digital evidence, detectives identified a phone number used to arrange a meeting with the victim prior to the incident as being associated with Chacon Martinez.

Additional investigation, including open-source data leads from Social Media accounts and additional camera footage, further identified Chacon Martinez as the suspect. Based on the evidence recovered, warrants were obtained for Rape, Abduction with Intent to Defile and Forcible Sodomy.

On Dec. 5, detectives arrested Chacon Martinez on the active warrants. He was held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Chacon Martinez was charged with Rape, Forcible Sodomy, and Abduction with the Intent to Defile. He is currently being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.