Man Robs Victim With 3 Live Parrots Perched On His Head In Fairfax County

Police are seeking the identity of a man who they say robbed a victim at knifepoint in Fairfax County, all with three live parrots perched on his shoulders and head.

The bird bandit approached his victim near the McDonald's at 6165 Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners on Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, and brandished a knife.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and is being described as a Hispanic man between 28 and 32 years old with tattoos. He was captured on surveillance footage wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots, a patterned shirt, and a third parrot on his shoulder.

The bandit left the area in a blue Ford SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or others to call our Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.