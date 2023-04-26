Man Who Stabbed Dog, Man In Centreville Facing Animal Cruelty, Other Charges: Police

Brendan Hadermann, 22, of Centreville, has been identified and arrested after an assault that left both a family member and dog hospitalized with stab wounds on Tuesday, April 25, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in Centreville to investigate a reported stabbing that was believed to be domestic in nature.
According to police, upon arrival, officers were advised by the victim that he had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic-related incident, and that the family dog also suffered a puncture wound to its abdomen.
The man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, while the dog was transported to a nearby animal hospital, where it is listed in stable condition.
Hadermann was identified as a suspect by detectives from the department’s Major Crime Bureau and Crime Scene Section after he fled the scene in a black Chevrolet pick-up truck that was ultimately tracked down by Virginia State Police investigators.
But Hadermann wasn’t done yet.
After being spotted driving the pick-up truck on I-95, state police troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, though Hadermann instead fled and launched a brief pursuit before he was ultimately apprehended.
No officers were involved in the pursuit, officials noted.
Hadermann was arrested without further incident and charged with:
- Malicious wounding;
- Animal cruelty;
- Disregarding police commands to stop.
