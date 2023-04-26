Man Who Stabbed Dog, Man In Centreville Facing Animal Cruelty, Other Charges: Police

Brendan Hadermann, 22, of Centreville, has been identified and arrested after an assault that left both a family member and dog hospitalized with stab wounds on Tuesday, April 25, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in Centreville to investigate a reported stabbing that was believed to be domestic in nature.

According to police, upon arrival, officers were advised by the victim that he had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic-related incident, and that the family dog also suffered a puncture wound to its abdomen.

The man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, while the dog was transported to a nearby animal hospital, where it is listed in stable condition.

Hadermann was identified as a suspect by detectives from the department’s Major Crime Bureau and Crime Scene Section after he fled the scene in a black Chevrolet pick-up truck that was ultimately tracked down by Virginia State Police investigators.

But Hadermann wasn’t done yet.

After being spotted driving the pick-up truck on I-95, state police troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, though Hadermann instead fled and launched a brief pursuit before he was ultimately apprehended.

No officers were involved in the pursuit, officials noted.

Hadermann was arrested without further incident and charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Animal cruelty;

Disregarding police commands to stop.

He is being held without bond.At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in Centerville, according to authorities

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.