Man Who Photoshopped Naked Prepubescent Girls Into Photos Around His Fairfax Home Sentenced

James Andrew Whitney, 62, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after admitting to downloading, and creating projects where he would photoshop prepubescent children into photos around his home and narrated sexual encounters between them and himself.

According to prosecutors, Whitney sought out and downloaded video and image files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including material depicting minors under the age of 12.

Using technology to conceal his identity, Whitney collected millions of images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

He also downloaded thousands of computer-generated images depicting the same.

Among the downloaded computer‑generated materials was a video featuring the abduction of a child from a playground, followed by the sadomasochistic rape of the child.

Whitney's gambit went on for at least 15 years, and following his arrest, investigators recovered more than five terabytes (TB) of child sexual abuse material from his electronic devices.

He pleaded guilty in September last year to charges that he possessed and received CSAM and that he received obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

