Predator Admits Photoshopping Naked Prepubescent Girls Into Photos Around His Fairfax Home

James Andrew Whitney, 62, of Fairfax, used online peer-to-peer sharing service since April 2018 to seek out and download video and image files depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, Eastern VA US Attorney Jessica D. Aber said.

Some of the images and videos depicted prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12 years old, authorities said. Whitney apparently photoshopped prepubescent, naked girls into photographs around his home and narrated a sexual encounter between himself and the minor victims, Aber's office said.

Whitney used the file‑sharing service to seek out and download obscene, computer‑generated material depicting, among other scenes, the abduction of a child from a playground and subsequent rape of that minor, federal authorities said.

Whitney is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2024.

