Man Tried Abducting Sleeping Child, 4, In Fairfax County Burglary: Police

Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez forced his way inside of an apartment on the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike in West Springfield around 4 a.m. on June 15, Fairfax County police said.

The mother was awoken to the sound of window blinds shaking and the sound of her 4-year-old daughter crying, police said. She found the window in the living room was open and child on the floor.

The child immediately told her mother someone had grabbed her. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect. It wasn't immediately clear if Rodriguez knew the family.

A fingerprint was recovered from the scene that led detectives to identify Rodriguez as the offender. On June 16, officers saw Rodriguez and took him into custody. He is being held with no bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”.

