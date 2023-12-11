Body Found In McLean Home During Fire: Police

Shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Monday, crews were called to the 4000 block of Ridgeview Circle to contend with a tricky fire that sent smoke billowing through the air in the area after rapidly spreading inside the home.

According to a Fairfax County Police spokesperson, detectives were later called to the scene while firefighters worked to contain the flames after first responders found a man dead in a bedroom.

No information about the victim was released. No additional injuries were initially reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

