Man Dead After Three-Vehicle Crash In Fairfax County, Police Say

An investigation was launched in Merrifield after a multi-vehicle crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of Arlington Boulevard near the intersection of Stonehurst Drive, police reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Police say that one man was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, though he did not survive.

The victim’s name and age have not been released by investigators.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Eastbound Arlington Boulevard remained closed to traffic while police continued to investigate the fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.