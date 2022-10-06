Virginia Apple Orchard Named Among Best In America

As Fall begins in Virginia, so does apple picking season!

Stribling Orchard in Markham was crowned one of the country's best spots for apple picking, and it's been a special place for Virginians for over 200 years, according to Travelandleisure.com.

While enjoying great views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, guests can go apple and pumpkin picking, have a picnic, drink fresh cider, and see the farm animals on the property, the website said.

Stribling Orchard is located at 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane and boasts 30 acres of apple trees, according to the orchard's website.

