IDs Of 2 Dead In Crash With Trailer Hauling 78,000 Pounds Of Beer On I-95 Released

A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling 78,000 pounds of beer was trying to change lanes on the northbound side of the highway in Stafford County, when it collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima around 4:40 a.m. near mile maker 136, Virginia State Police said.

The driver of the Altima, Johnathon L. Booth, 50, of Fredericksburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton, who was driving a Subaru Forrester that was struck by the Altima, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Andrews was later taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He was transported to the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office where he was released on an unsecured bond.

Authorities are seeking witnesses of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 540-891-4108 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

