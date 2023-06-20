Fredericksburg Ice Cream Spot Named Best In Virginia

According to the rundown, aptly dubbed "The Best Ice Cream in Every State," Carl's Frozen Custard, in Fredericksburg, takes the cake for the Old Dominion.

"This landmark curbside ice cream stand draws major crowds for its delicious soft-serve ice cream," The RD report reads. "The Fredericksburg location of Carl's Frozen Custard, which is open only seasonally, is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places."

Founded by Carl Sponseller, the shop has become that of an icon among locals, the sign itself being a sweet semblance of home for many. Carl's ice cream shop still remains in the family, now apprently run his nieces and nephews.

"The recipe has never changed, and Frozen Custard is still made daily, until it runs out at night," its website says.

Carl's is open for the season The Friday before President's Day through the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Carl's is located at 2200 Princess Anne St., in Fredericksburg.

