Fleeing Minivan Driver Hits 3 Cars, Overturns On I-95 In Fairfax: Police

Everett T. Smith, of Springfield, was speeding westbound on the Beltway approaching I-95 south when a Virginia State trooper tried to stop him around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, March 14, state police said.

Smith, in a grey Honda Odyssey, refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, police said. During the pursuit, the Odyssey struck a vehicle near the exit for Route 1 and continued to drive on.

The pursuit continued until the suspect vehicle struck a Toyota 4-Runner and a tractor trailer near the exit for Route 123. The Odyssey then came to a rest on its side.

Smith suffered minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving – speeding, eluding law enforcement, hit and run, reckless driving, and operating an unregistered vehicle, police said.

The driver of the 4-Runner was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, and the driver of the vehicle struck in the hit-and-run, were uninjured.

