Faulty Power Lines To Blame For Fairfax County Business Explosion: Fire Investigators

On Tuesday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department investigators determined that the November explosion in the Bailey's Crossroads area was caused by faulty power lines that led to the fiery incident.

"The cause is attributed to degradation of the underground service lateral (power lines) leading to arcing and a subsequent underground fire involving the insulation of adjacent communication lines," investigators said.

"The dramatic explosion was deemed to be a backdraft that occurred during firefighting operations."

On Nov. 7, first responders were called to investigate reports of smoke coming from a commercial building in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey's Crossroads area, though there was no fire initially showing.

The building was evacuated due to the utility emergency, but when firefighters worked to make their way into the building, they were met by a fireball that sent them scurrying away.

Ultimately, no injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.