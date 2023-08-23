Fairfax Mom Of 3 Dies In ATV Accident

More than $11,500 had been raised for 37-year-old Melanie Cunningham's three sons on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to the campaign, Melanie fought hard after an ATV accident on Aug. 6. She succumbed to her injuries after nearly a week.

Funds will go toward associated medical bills and Melanie's funeral, the campaign says.

Melanie worked as an educator at the Kiddie Academy of Leesburg, who remembered her with a tribute. The post garnered condolences.

"A great person that cherishes each child in her classroom brining smiles, laughter, hugs and love ❤️," one person said. "You will truly be missed here!"

"Always smiling, incredibly patient and so full of love for the children," another added. "She will be truly missed."

A third person called Melanie's death shocking, noting her caring nature.

Melanie's obituary remembers her as a "free spirit who had a fierce independent nature mixed with a love and devotion to her children and family that can be matched by none.

"Mel was never happier than when she was with her boys. She had a tremendous love for each one of them and her passing will leave a void in them which will never be filled."

Visitation is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel in Leesburg.

Click here to donate to Melanie's family and here for her complete obituary.

