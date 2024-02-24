Fairfax County Ambulance Thief Apprehended Near Virginia Hotel, Police Say

Rickey Lowe was a passenger in a stolen Toyota Corolla on Valentine's Day that was driven by 29-year-old Xxaevius Romoance Marlow, who crashed in the area of Route 50 and I-66, sending five people to the hospital.

Police say that officers saw the Corolla leaving a mall parking lot headed eastbound on Route 50, and when the driver spotted the officers, Marlow sped away, changing direction, heading toward the westbound I-66 ramp.

Marlow lost control, entered an embankment, and struck a small hill, sending the Toyota airborne before coming to rest against a concrete wall.

The driver was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center after being treated, where he is being held without bond on a grand larceny charge, but the 32-year-old Lowe had broader ambitions.

Four of the five occupants of the Corolla were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while one was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

During a search of the vehicle following the crash, detectives recovered guns and drugs.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, on Monday, while receiving medical treatment, Lowe eloped the emergency room in his medical gown with an IV still in his arm and then stole an “MMT” Medical Transport vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the 4200 block of Annandale Road in Annandale.

Officers immediately searched the area and Lowe was not located, and a warrant for his arrest on a grand larceny charge was issued.

On Friday, police say that Lowe was found near a hotel in Manassas, where he was apprehended without incident and charged with grand larceny.

He's being held at the Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

