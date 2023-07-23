Mostly Cloudy 88°

Electrical Outlet Sparked Massive Fire That Caused $317K In Damage To Fairfax Home (Video)

New details have been released by officials in Fairfax County following a fast-moving fire that tore through a home earlier this week.

The Fairfax County fire. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire/Rescue
Zak Failla
On Tuesday, July 18, crews were called to the 8700 block of Parliament Drive in the Kings Park neighborhood when a fire sparked and rapidly spread.

Fire officials said that an "electrical event" involving an outlet inside a bedroom caused the fire, which led to more than $315,000 in damages, according to officials.

The homeowners were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and were able to escape unharmed, while one of three occupants in the home took a stab at extinguishing it before a bystander called 911, they added.

All three were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. 

They're now being helped by the American Red Cross following the fire. No injuries were reported.

