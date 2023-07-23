Electrical Outlet Sparked Massive Fire That Caused $317K In Damage To Fairfax Home (Video)

On Tuesday, July 18, crews were called to the 8700 block of Parliament Drive in the Kings Park neighborhood when a fire sparked and rapidly spread.

Fire officials said that an "electrical event" involving an outlet inside a bedroom caused the fire, which led to more than $315,000 in damages, according to officials.

The homeowners were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and were able to escape unharmed, while one of three occupants in the home took a stab at extinguishing it before a bystander called 911, they added.

All three were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

They're now being helped by the American Red Cross following the fire. No injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.