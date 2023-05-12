Dramatic Video Captures Fatal Police Involved Shooting In Fairfax County

The officer was called to Richmond Highway to investigate a stolen U-Haul truck on Thursday afternoon, May 11, where he found the driver outside of the vehicle, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

Soon after, the assailant shoved the officer into the open front driver's door of his patrol car and was violently assaulting the officer, the chief said.

The video, shared by various accounts on Twitter, shows both men inside of the vehicle as the marked cruiser gets thrown into reverse and spins into a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

At this point, the officer was transmitting over his radio that he was being attacked and said that the assailant had his gun. One officer responding for backup fired several rounds, while another ran toward what he thought was a shot FCPD officer and pulled the assailant off of the officer.

Moments later, an officer with more than 24 years on the force shoots the assailant laying on the ground. That same officer fired his service weapon, killing the assailant, Davis said.

** WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that some may find disturbing **

The victim police officer never fired his weapon: "He was fighting for his life," Davis said. The officer suffered mostly minor injuries, the chief said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.