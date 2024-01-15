Dog Euthanized After Being Stabbed By Man In Falls Church, Police Say

Broadlands resident Reyan Hassan Ibrahim, 25, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department at around 11 a.m. on Monday morning during a traffic stop near Dulles International Airport in connection to the assault of a dog.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, police say that witnesses saw Ibrahim near the intersection of West Broad Street and South Maple Avenue when he stabbed the dog.

They were able to provide the police with his license plate, ultimately leading to his arrest.

As a result of the assault, the dog had to be put down, according to officials. There were no injuries to any humans.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this dog," acting Falls Church Police Chief Jiwan Chhetri said. "Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them.

"We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action.

"We also thank the community members who took down the license plate Information when they saw this heinous attack -- it was a critical piece in catching this suspect."

Following his arrest, Ibrahim was taken to the Loudoun County detention facility, where is waiting to be extradited to the City of Falls Church in connection to the stabbing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.