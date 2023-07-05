Death Investigation: Inmate Dies In Fairfax County Hospital Hours After Release

A death investigation has been launched after 51-year-old Todd Matthew Gleason died while at an area hospital on Tuesday, July 4, a day after a judge released him following his most recent arrest.

On Saturday, June 17, Gleason was arrested on an outstanding warrant for petit larceny and failure to appear in court, police said, during which there was no force used.

Following his apprehension, Gleason requested to be taken to the hospital for a pre-existing injury, though he was medically cleared by doctors that same day. He was then taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was held until this week.

On the morning of Monday, July 3, members of the sheriff's office requested an ambulance to take him from the jail back to the hospital after he complained of pain in his stomach and leg.

Gleason was released on his own recognizance by a judge that same that night, and he remained in hospital care before he died on Tuesday.

The exact cause of death is now under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which is conducting an autopsy.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.