DC Home Of Alice Rivlin Hits Market At $6.6M

The $6.6 million home is nestled in the highly coveted and secluded Forest Hills neighborhood, and was once owned by the late Alice M. Rivlin, a former economist and 16th vice chair of the Federal Reserve.

Before her appointment to the Federal Reserve, Rivlin was director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Originally built in the 1950s, the home is suited for both grand entertaining and private relaxation. It overlooks Rock Creek Park and has an elevator to all floors.

This six-bedroom home features six full baths and two half-baths and more than 7,700 square feet of living space.

The property's tranquil setting is one of its most alluring features, with beautiful gardens and mature trees enveloping the home

Despite its idyllic seclusion, the property is conveniently located within a short drive from some of Washington, DC's finest restaurants and shops along Connecticut and Wisconsin Avenues, according to its listing.

The listing agents are Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

While not in government, Rivlin was a senior fellow for Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution.

Click here for the home's complete listing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.