DMV Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone.

Including three pizzerias in the DMV.

The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Here are the DMV spots on the list:

32. Pizzoco Pizza Parlor, Winchester, Virginia: Pizzoco is owned by Rappahannock County brothers Jesse and Steve Von Fange, who grew up cooking and both spent time at the helm of Rudy's Pizza in Sperryville, the restaurant's website says.

No joke, Pizzoco opened on April Fool's Day in 2019 and the brothers have enjoyed sharing their culinary creations with the community since.

70. Ema Rossi Pizzeria Napoletana, Rockville, Maryland: This family-owned pizzeria is named after owner and chef Manuel Ruiz's mom, Emanuela. According to the restaurant's website, Emanuela "instilled in him a love of cooking from an early age." Emanuela's Italian recipes are sprinkled into the menu at Ema Rossi.

"Food is our passion and we can’t wait to share it with you," the webpage reads.

73. Angeli’s Pizzeria, Baltimore, Maryland: Angeli's was founded in New Orleans in 1986 but closed following Hurricane Katrina. The family considered reopening ever since, and finally, did just that in Baltimore's Little Italy.

"Just because the restaurant is casual, doesn’t mean we take what we do casually," their website reads.

"Like the angel on our restaurant’s logo, we have no philosophy but love. We seek to spread the love from our employees, to our guests, and create a welcoming and family friendly environment."

Click here for the complete list from Yelp.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.