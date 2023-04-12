Cameron's Coffee & Chocolates Celebrated For Providing Jobs To Disabled In Fairfax County

A chocolate shop in Fairfax County that affords opportunities to those living with disabilities has received the prestigious Spirit of Virginia Award for their contributions to the community.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin announced that the April recipient of the award would be Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, a business under the umbrella of Every1 Can Work, which provides opportunities to those who may otherwise have limited options.

The business strives to provide permanent employment opportunities for those in the region living with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, we are telling Virginia, the US, and the world, that individuals with intellectual disabilities are capable of being productive members of society when given the right opportunities and support,” Every1 Can Work co-founder Ellen Graham said.

Since its founding in 2013, employees with disabilities have worked hand in hand alongside volunteers and other culinary specialists to provide the community with popular chocolate, coffee, and other sweets.

The store will celebrate it’s 10th anniversary in Fairfax County in October.

According to state officials, “(the shop) develops essential workforce readiness skills that serve them beyond their time at the shop and into their broader lives and careers.”

The business has steadily grown since it first opened, from three employees with varying disabilities to a thriving workplace with nearly two dozen workers who “serve as a model to other US states and nations how to effectively empower individuals with disabilities.”

Officials said that “the Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy.”

“The celebration of Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates is extra sweet,” the First Lady said in a statement. “We laud this remarkable nonprofit that transforms the lives of Virginians with cognitive disabilities by providing a job that is much more than a paycheck, it is purpose in life.”

