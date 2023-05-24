Brazen Burglars Plow Stolen Car Through Smoke Shop

Four males plowed a stolen car through the front of a smoke shop, shattering the glass so that they could steal items this week in Fairfax County, and used another stolen car to escape, authorities said.

The males between ages 15 and 20 were wearing face masks when they sent the stolen silver 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra through the front of Smoke Bazaar on Backlick Road in Springfield around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, May 19, police said.

The vehicle had been stolen between Friday night and Saturday night from a parking lot in the 8900 block of Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton, authorities said.

The black Hyundai was reported stolen around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday from the 8900 block of Lorton Station Boulevard in Lorton. It was recovered unoccupied on Sunday morning in the 9200 block of Wildwood Lane in Lorton.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or others is asked to call FCPD detectives at 703-922-0889.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.