Boy Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Falls Church — Not Overdose: Report

An autopsy determined that the death of a boy last June in Fairfax County was caused by carbon monoxide, not drugs, as police initially said, NBC Washington reports.

Cecilia Levine
A spokesman from the Fairfax County Police Department, however, said they're still awaiting the official word from the medical examiner.

Sixteen-year-old Rey Maldonado was found unconscious and foaming at the mouth in a car with another unconscious juvenile, on the 5700 block of Columbia Pike in Falls Church on Sunday, June 25 around 7:20 p.m., according to county police and NBC Washington.

Police said that responders deployed Narcan on both victims. While one victim was hospitalized in critical condition, Rey later died. The other victim's condition was not known.

Citing El Tiempo Latino, NBC says that Rey ultimately died of carbon monoxide poisoning, as discovered in an autopsy.

