Bodycam Footage Shows Fairfax Officer Being Attacked In Car Before Fatal U-Haul Driver Shooting

On Thursday, May 25, the Fairfax County Police Department released body-cam footage (see above, though the video is disturbing) of an incident involving Brandon Lemagne, 38, and officers at a gas station parking lot in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway.

In the video, Lemagne can be seen being detained by an officer before becoming hostile, pushing him into a parked police vehicle and pinning him inside, leaving him unable to access his service weapon to defend himself.

Responding officers were called to the scene to assist with the struggle and were forced to shoot the suspect to stop the attack.

Department officials have stated that the officer was attacked, and that the suspect attempted to violently disarm the officer before attempting to abduct him (see above).

During the struggle, the officer can be heard shouting “get off my gun!” repeatedly, before two officers arrived to assist.

Police say that no officers were injured during the incident - despite a scare for one - though injuries were reported during a fight with Lemagne, who was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting.

The officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative duty.

