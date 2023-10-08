Mostly Cloudy 59°

Body Found Shot Multiple Times On I-495 In Fairfax County: State Police (Developing)

An investigation has been launched after a body from Maryland riddled with bullets was found on the side of I-495 in Virginia, State Police say.

Virginia State Police are investigating after the Baltimore man's body was found.
Zak Failla
Troopers were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, morning to a stretch of the northbound lanes of I-495, where a Baltimore man's body was found in the shoulder near Exit 54/Braddock Road in Fairfax County.

Police say that the victim - who has not been identified - is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, though his condition was not available on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Virginia State Police investigators by calling (703) 803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

