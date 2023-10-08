Body Found Shot Multiple Times On I-495 In Fairfax County: State Police (Developing)

Troopers were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, morning to a stretch of the northbound lanes of I-495, where a Baltimore man's body was found in the shoulder near Exit 54/Braddock Road in Fairfax County.

Police say that the victim - who has not been identified - is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, though his condition was not available on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Virginia State Police investigators by calling (703) 803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.