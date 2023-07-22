Bicyclist Critical After Being Struck Near Fairfax Intersection: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a serious crash involving a cyclist on Route 123 near Canterberry Road in Fairfax Station at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Police said that the cyclist - only identified as a man - was reportedly flown to an area trauma center in life-threatening conditions.

Route 123 at Canterberry Road was closed in both directions following the crash to allow police to investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was released by the police. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

