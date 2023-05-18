Arrest Made In Richmond Highway Crash That Killed One Of Nation's Top IT Specialists

Luis Merino Berrios, 18, of Alexandria, was behind the wheel of a 2007 Mercedes C230 heading south on Richmond Highway when he lost control and struck a Jeep Wrangler attempting to make a turn onto Groveton Street on March 30, Fairfax County police said.

Berrios' car spun several times before leaving the roadway and hitting Samantha Jennings-Jones, who was walking on the sidewalk. Jennings-Jones was declared dead at the scene.

On Thursday, May 18, Berrios was charged with reckless driving and released on a summons. He was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Meanwhile, a scholarship is being created in Jennings-Jones' memory.

"Samantha Jennings-Jones was a dedicated public servant, a deep expert within her domain, and a friend to many in the cybersecurity community," reads the campaign. "A 'plank holder' at the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, Jennings-Jones was a key member of the team that drafted the National Cybersecurity Strategy and a leader on its implementation plan.

"This scholarship is being established by friends and colleagues of Sam to support women seeking to start or advance their career in cybersecurity so that others may continue her mission."

Sam, as those who knew her called her, graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2003 and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 2007, according to her obituary.

She began her IT career at Target and went on to work for Booz-Hamilton supporting to Air Force Review Boards Agency, before ultimately landing federal positions.

During her time working for the US Coast Guard's cyber command unit, Sam "was sought out and was selected" for a special appointment to the White House Office of the National Cyber Directorate (ONCD), her obituary reads.

She served as a lead team member working on the implementation of the Presidential National Cyber Strategy, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, Kirby Jones and Linda Jennings; husband, Jon; siblings; along with countless dear colleagues and beloved friends.

Click here for Sam's complete obituary and here to donate to her scholarship fund.

