Annandale Family Of Mom Killed, Dad Hospitalized In Crash Sees Support

Yun "Iris" Hu, of Annandale, died at the hospital following the Sunday, Feb. 4 crash on Bradfield Drive and Braddock Road. Two others were also killed in the accident.

A GoFundMe for Hu's husband, Tein Lin "Ivin" Hu, who remains hospitalized, and their daughter, Justine, has raised more than $17,200.

Campaign founder Melanie Vrabel Adams says Justine is well known in the Northern Virginia community, "especially in Burke/Fairfax – where she is very active in the local buy nothing and clothing swap groups, and is known to go above & beyond to help someone in need."

Click here to donate.

