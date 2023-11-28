Animal Sex Abuse Material, Child Porn Found During Probe Into Vienna Man: Cops

Craig Strasbourger, 31, of Vienna, was found with animal sex abuse material, child pornography, and apparently solicited sex from a minor, Fairfax County police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Strasbourger became the center of an investigation earlier this month following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying he was believed to have been "engaging in sexual communication" with a child from Kentucky, FCPD said on Nov. 17.

A SWAT raid of his home on the 2100 block of Robin Way Court in Vienna turned up four illegal machine guns and various electronic devices from, police said.

Strasbourger was jailed and charged with four counts of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

This week, Strasbourger was charged with three counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count Possession of Animal Sexual Abuse Material. He was arrested and being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

