All Comes Out In The Wash: Police Looking To Expose Fairfax County Laundromat Burglars

They all happened at a laundromat.

The first happened on Dec. 30 around 12:30 a.m., at a laundromat at the Woodlawn Shopping Center on Richmond Highway, where a suspect broke a window and entered, authorities said. The location is currently in the process of being converted into a dry-cleaning business.

The suspect was wearing bright yellow gloves, a black hooded zip-up jacket, black pants, black mask, brown and gray shoes.

On the same night, officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Stars Laundromat located at 8792 Sacramento Drive in the Woodlawn Shopping Center. A window had been smashed to gain entry into the business and cash was taken from the business.

On Jan. 8, just before 8:30 a.m., officers again responded to a report of a burglary at the Stars Laundromat. A burglar forced entry into the business by breaking glass, police said.

The suspect then took cash from the business and fled. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black ski-mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

"Detectives suspect these burglaries are related to the same suspect and are asking anyone with information regarding these suspects or this incident to call our Mount Vernon District Station at 703-360-8400," the FCPD said.

