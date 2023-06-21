Alexandria Driver Going 100+ MPH Before Fatal Fairfax County Crash Surrenders: Police

Mirza Baig has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the April 21 accident, in which authorities said he was going more than 100 mph in a 2016 Honda Accord, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Baig was heading east on Arlington Boulevard just east of Patrick Henry Dr in the far-left lane, when he struck an eastbound 2018 Honda Civic driven by 37-year-old Christina Hamilton, around 1:10 a.m., police said.

Hamilton attempted to make an abrupt U-turn and was struck by Baig, police said. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Baig and his passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. Speed and alcohol were not a factor for Hamilton. A witness reported seeing a man run from the scene of the crash.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

