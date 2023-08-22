Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Air Force Hopeful, Falls Church's Robert Martinez Inglis Dies, 17

Seventeen-year-old Roberto A. Martinez Inglis, of Falls Church, died on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Candle
Candle Photo Credit: webandi Pixabay
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A rising high school senior, Roberto hoped to join the Air Force, his obituary says.

"Roberto was a good teenager who constantly tried to impact the lives of those around him positively in his own unique way," his obit reads. "Well known in the football community, Roberto made sure that those closest to him were happy at all times."

A cause of death was not listed.

Roberto is survived by his brother, Lorenzo; parents, Stephannie and Anthony Inglis; along with a host of aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and friends.

Click here for Roberto Martinez-Inglis' complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE