Was Beltway Closure Due To Biden's Chevy Chase Visit? (Developing)

The inner loop of the Beltway was closed Tuesday afternoon, June 27, in Fairfax County, and some Twitter users are speculating the cause was due to President Joe Biden's Chevy Chase visit.

The inner loop of the Beltway was closed Tuesday afternoon, June 27, in Fairfax County, backing traffic up for miles.
The inner loop of the Beltway was closed Tuesday afternoon, June 27, in Fairfax County, backing traffic up for miles. Photo Credit: VDOT
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The highway was closed leading up to the American Legion Bridge in McLean, jamming traffic for nearly five miles up to Tyson's Corner as of 4:45 p.m.

Biden's visit to MD hasn't been confirmed as the cause of the shutdown. The Hill, however, confirmed Biden was set to attend a fundraiser in Chevy Chase Tuesday, June 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

