18-Year-Old Gunman From Herdon Sought In Deadly Shooting Near Dulles Airport: Police

Ismael Cruz-Delcid, 18, of Herndon, arrived at a parking lot on the 13700 block of Coppermine Road in McNair — right up the road from Dulles Airport — around 3:30 p.m. in his car, and got into a physical fight with two other people, Fairfax County police said.

Cruz-Delcid then disengaged from the fight, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the victims, police said. Only one of the victims, a juvenile, was struck and the second victim was not injured.

The victim who was struck was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second victim remained at the scene and was not injured.

Meanwhile, Cruz-Delcid left his Honda Civic at the scene and took off on foot after the shooting.

Officers searched for Cruz-Delcid but were not able to find him. He's wanted on charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Detectives from the FCPD's Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau obtained an additional warrant for Distribution of Cocaine from a previous narcotics investigation.

