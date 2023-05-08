Mostly Cloudy 76°

Woman Injured In Shooting Outside DC Postal Service Facility; Employee In Custody

A suspect is in custody and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot outside a US Postal Service facility in Northeast DC on Monday morning.

900 Brentwood Rd NE, Washington, DC
Zak Failla
A disturbance broke out at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, in the parking lot of the Joseph Curseen, Jr. and Thomas Morris, Jr. Processing and Distribution Center in the 900 block of Brentwood Road NE, police say.

During the incident, a female postal worker reportedly pulled out a weapon and shot a second woman multiple times before getting into a car.

She was found not far from the facility and taken into custody without further incident.

The victim in the shooting is hospitalized, conscious, and breathing, according to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

