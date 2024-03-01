Video Of DC Murder Suspect Released By Metropolitan Police Department

Kyle Britton, 37, was arrested in Millbrae, California over the weekend nearly two weeks after 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson was found shot to death in the 900 block of Shepherd Street NW on Monday, Feb. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both men are from Southeast DC.

On Thursday, the department shared a new video of their homicide suspect.

Officers were called at around 2:40 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, where they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Britton was later identified as a suspect.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, police say that members of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office located Britton, and he was arrested on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed.

Britton will now go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, to face charges.

