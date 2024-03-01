A Few Clouds 35°

Video Of DC Murder Suspect Released By Metropolitan Police Department

The Metropolitan Police Department has released new video of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Northwest DC.

The suspect implicated in the murder of&nbsp;Jeremy Dewayne Johnson.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Britton was arrested in California and is to be brought back to DC to face a murder charge.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Zak Failla
Kyle Britton, 37, was arrested in Millbrae, California over the weekend nearly two weeks after 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson was found shot to death in the 900 block of Shepherd Street NW on Monday, Feb. 12, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both men are from Southeast DC.

On Thursday, the department shared a new video of their homicide suspect.

Officers were called at around 2:40 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, where they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Britton was later identified as a suspect.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, police say that members of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office located Britton, and he was arrested on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed.

Britton will now go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, to face charges.

