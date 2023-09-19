US Capitol Police Headquarters Evacuated Due To Suspicious Vehicle

A police K9 alerted officers to a potentially suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of D Street NE, prompting the precautionary evacuation and several road closures in the area as they investigated.

Road closures as of 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon included:

D Street, NE, between Massachusetts and Louisiana Avenues;

First Street, NE, between Columbus Circle and C Street;

Delaware Avenue, NE, between Columbus Circle and C Street;

2nd Street, NE, between Massachusetts Avenue and C Street;

Eastbound Massachusetts Avenue, NE, between North Capitol and D Street.

