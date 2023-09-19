Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

US Capitol Police Headquarters Evacuated Due To Suspicious Vehicle

The US Capitol Police Headquarters was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday due to a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to the agency.

119 D St NE, Washington, DC 20510
119 D St NE, Washington, DC 20510 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A police K9 alerted officers to a potentially suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of D Street NE, prompting the precautionary evacuation and several road closures in the area as they investigated.

Road closures as of 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon included: 

  • D Street, NE, between Massachusetts and Louisiana Avenues;
  • First Street, NE, between Columbus Circle and C Street;
  • Delaware Avenue, NE, between Columbus Circle and C Street;
  • 2nd Street, NE, between Massachusetts Avenue and C Street;
  • Eastbound Massachusetts Avenue, NE, between North Capitol and D Street.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE