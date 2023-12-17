Unpaid Parker Convicted For Kidnapping Threat, Assault Of DPW Worker Towing Car In DC: Feds

Antoine Nicholson, 34, was convicted on several charges following a trial for making threats against government employees during an incident on U Street in August when he was about to be towed, federal authorities announced.

In the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 12, prosecutors said that Nicholson was parked illegally in a no-parking zone in the 2100 block of 10th Street NW - a vehicle that had more than $3,000 in unpaid parking tickets, as well as expired tags - which set off a series of events that could land him behind bars.

Two DPW parking enforcement officers patrolling the areas found the illegally-parked vehicle, and due to the overdue tickets, they began to impound it, which Nicholson took umbrage to.

According to officials, Nicholson stopped them midway through the tow and began cursing at them. When the officers explained to him why his car was being taken away, Nicholson went inside the driver's side of the vehicle, took out a handgun, and "threatened to 'bust' the victim."

Nicholson fled the scene and was apprehended by police approximately a half-mile from the initial incident.

He was convicted on Friday, Dec. 15 of intimidating, impeding, interfering with and retaliating against a government official, among other charges, as well as assault and threatening to injure or kidnap a person.

Nicholson is scheduled to be sentenced in March, when he will face up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 charge on the kidnapping charge.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.