Two Admit To Firing 28 Rounds At Murder Victim Outside DC Church: Feds

Joseph Brown, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder while armed, while Rondell McLeod - already behind bars for a different case - pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed in connection to the death of 21-year-old Amari Jenkins, federal authorities announced on Monday.

The fatal shooting was reported on Aug. 18, 2015, in front of St. Luke's Catholic Church on East Capitol Street NE.

The Washington, DC residents admitted that on the day of Jenkins' death, they got out of a blue van that pulled in front of the church and fired 28 rounds at Jenkins before getting back in and making their great escape.

Separately, Brown also pleaded guilty to shooting Antwan Baker in the back of the head and his neck six times in November 2015, killing him in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace NE before fleeing.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Prosecutors made note that McLeod is currently serving an 11-year sentence for federal robbery charges in Maryland, and the government stressed it will argue his new sentence should start at the end of his previous one.

