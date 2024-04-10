Tornado Risk Eyed In Parts Of Virginia, Maryland Ahead Of Torrential Downpours

Torrential downpours and gusty winds are anticipated in the DMV on Thursday, April 11, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

The weather map above from AccuWeather shows Virginia, Maryland, and the southern states along the East Coast are expected to get the worst of the storm with the heaviest rainfall.

Isolated showers will begin Wednesday night, April 10, and "ramp up quickly" Thursday, April 11 throughout the day, with wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph according to AccuWeather. Forecasters say tornados are possible in the mid-Atlantic especially along the Virginia Panhandle and around the Chesapeake Bay.

The storm will cause hazards along the coastline including wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph, which could knock power to residents, and coastal flooding from North Carolina to Maine.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 75.

