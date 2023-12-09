Thunderstorms, Possible Snow Heading Toward DMV Region

While temperatures were on the rise over the weekend, the fun may be over as forecasters are calling for thunderstorms, and possibly even some snow to parts of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is most likely in the western parts of Maryland and Virginia, with accumulations of less than one inch expected in the majority of the area, though some extreme forecasts have called for upwards of four inches in more rural areas.

Flooding through Monday could also be a concern in parts of the area, and residents have been advised to "monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."

Heavy rain is expected on Sunday throughout the region, with temperatures possibly as high as the 60s, bringing heavy winds and downpours, which may lead to snow moving into Monday in some parts of the area as things are expected to cool down.

Forecasters say that "the backside of this complex storm system will bring the potential for snow to parts of the region. Winter Weather headlines have been issued for some, with total snow accumulations upwards of five inches in higher ridges and wind gusts topping 45 mph through 10 a.m. on Monday morning."

Motorists have been cautioned that some roads may be slippery when the rain transitions to snow and gusty winds could bring down trees.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," officials said. "When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."

Check Daily Voice for updates as the forecast evolves.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.